Opinion/Letter: Make trash disposal even easier: Drop the fee

Regarding the proposed garbage/recycling drop-off center ("Garbage drop-off plan stinks, some say," The Daily Progress, Oct. 4 in print): Please drop the bag fee.

Some people don't want to pay fees or can't afford to, so what do they do with their trash? They throw it in the woods, or in back alleys, or out their car windows along roadways.

The result? We all know the result.

Wouldn't it be much better to encourage people to take their trash to a garbage/recycling drop-off center? The way to do that is to not charge a fee. The cost to taxpayers of supporting the facility would be well worth it, and would make living here more pleasant for all of us.

Bruce Grant

Albemarle County