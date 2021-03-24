Opinion/Letter: Make, enforce rules on vaccination priority

Folks all over America are tired of COVID restrictions and lockdowns. Many people are gaming the various vaccination systems in attempts to get appointments ahead of their legitimate priority group.

I believe the same kind of cheating and line-breaking that has been reported elsewhere is happening here.

Unlike for a line at a movie box office, grocery store or cafeteria, in this case the stakes are high and can have deadly consequences. All one has to do is query “vaccine” on the Nextdoor social media platform to read a myriad of posts by both seniors and the children of seniors who are exasperated by their inability to secure vaccination appointments for our most vulnerable here in the Blue Ridge Health District.

Am I surprised at the desperation and willingness to game the system? No. I am shocked that in this high-stakes environment, the BRHD appeared to have chosen to appeal to the better angels of our nature by asking people voluntarily not to share a vaccination sign-up email, as reported last month, in order to ensure that the vulnerable go ahead of the healthy.

This is not good public health policy making. Strong, clear and enforced rules make for good policy.