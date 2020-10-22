Opinion/Letter: Make choice between Trump and truth

Donald Trump has been a busy man; he has taken many actions and made even more statements. It is difficult to pick out those that are worst.

While I’ve been horribly caught up in the list of domestic misdeeds that have come from the White House in recent years — from the separation of immigrant families to throttling Congress into submission with icky tweets — I think it became clear to me recently in a video made by Gen. Michael Hayden. Gen. Hayden was director of the National Security Agency and the Central Intelligence Agency, the highest intelligence organizations serving the United States, under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

He also has aphasia, following a stroke. Aphasia interferes with speech, and it had to have been a struggle for him to speak out, but he did. Why? Because, he said, truth is important.

Truth, in the age of the internet and iffy politicians, has become very difficult to pin down. Conspiracy theories are all about.

This maelstrom of confusion has to be rectified if we are to continue as a democracy. And there is a place to start, on Nov. 3. Hayden said that he plans to support Joe Biden. Again, why?