There is no shortage of news coverage about what divides us as a nation. What's been missing in the news is useful information about what unites us. For example, President Biden's 2024 budget now before Congress includes decommissioning musical military bands in national guard units.

At a time when our military is having retention and recruitment problems, considered by the Pentagon as an existential crisis, this distressing news is far from helpful. We as a nation owe our very existence to the valiant men and women who serve in our armed forces. We need to remind them of the importance of their work, and how proud we are of them. It is important for our service personnel to understand our heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they make, each and every day they put on their uniforms, whatever their branch of service. Equipment alone doesn't make a military function efficiently: esprit de corps is crucial. Morale must be nurtured. We are not going to nurture morale by decommissioning military bands.