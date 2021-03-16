Opinion/Letter: Madison wrong about state, federal balance

Our founding father James Madison got it wrong.

In the Federalist Papers, Madison argued that states would stop Senate and White House power grabs for numerous reasons: states had direct control over the Senate (at the time, their legislatures elected senators); the power of the federal government was to be feared only in time of war; states had more benefits and jobs to pass out than Washington did; and states had many times Washington’s potential military capacity. Lastly, only a “degree of madness” would incline the federal government to take away state powers.

In the era of perpetual war since World War II, the size and power of the federal government have grown monstrously. The true federal workforce, including the military, may well be twice the size of the sum of all 50 state workforces (figures for federal employees are cited from a 2020 report; figures for state employees are from 2014).

The national government also has taken over much of the policy-making regarding state benefits. Finally, that “madness” has descended upon the White House and Senate in spades.

We need to think of some new ways to curb federal power.