Opinion/Letter: Madison was right (then) about balance of power

Regarding the March 16 letter to the editor, “Madison wrong about state, federal balance,” I agree that power must be returned to the states from the federal government.

But James Madison had it right.

Before the process was changed, U.S. senators were elected by the individual states’ legislatures. They chose senators based on what they knew about them. Legislators for the most part knew they would represent the state’s interest, not a political party’s interest. States could easily replace a senator by not sending him back to D.C. The people had a true say because they voted for the state legislatures, and if the legislature did not follow the people’s wishes its members would soon be replaced. Power was in the states where it belongs.

Today elections are mostly based on what a candidate looks like, how well he or she speaks on TV, etc. And few are held accountable for their voting records because of the lack of knowledge shown by the voters, who fail to research the candidates.

Today, senators follow the leadership in Washington, not the best interests of the citizens of the states they supposedly represent and as Madison and the framers designed.

Denny R. Nelson

Greene County