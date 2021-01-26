Opinion/Letter: Love, light, respect and truth can guide us

Over at last! He is gone, gone, gone.

Now is the time to rejoice, renew and move on.

Gone is the era of fear and hate. Gone are the excessive lies and cheating. Gone are needless death and destruction.

They are replaced with caring and friendship. With love and respect. With trust and belief in our Constitution. With truth.

As we reach out to each other, we renew our commitment to our country and our lives as Americans. We regain our feeling of self-worth and our willingness to help one another. We respect our citizens and others looking for a new and better life. We trust in our leaders and our neighbors. We help those in need, knowing in time we may need help too.

Look forward, look up. See our future in Amanda Gorman’s poem “The Hill We Climb.” We are not broken, “simply unfinished.” We can be that “light.” We are “brave enough to see it and brave enough to be it.”

Sandra J. Cook

Fluvanna County