Opinion/Letter: Lorenzonis' tour is a delightful travelog
Despite a pandemic, confusion and turmoil, we have been given a gift inside the pages of The Daily Progress.

Our local hero, Mark Lorenzoni, has week after week invited us to follow his fantastic travelog. We tag along in spirit as he and his lovely wife, Cynthia, walk and hike through the north country of England.

Their C to C Walk (coast to coast) is a brilliant adventure full of suspense, tenderness and humor. Mark writes with such clarity and sincerity. As he walks, climbs, stops in awe and faces acrophobia, so do we — every step of the way.

We are very grateful, Mark.

Sally Booker

Charlottesville

