Opinion/Letter: Local libraries are indeed open to public

The author of “Reopen libraries; help halt educational slide” made many fine points about the importance of public libraries in her letter to the editor on Dec. 23 (The Daily Progress).

The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has worked long and hard in a difficult year to continuously provide safe service to the public during the pandemic. All JMRL branches in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson are open for in-building browsing and computer-use appointments at this time.

Each branch also continues to offer contactless curbside or drive-up delivery of materials for those not willing or able to enter public buildings. JMRL staff would be happy to help select materials for either service to meet the needs of any families or individuals; just give us a call.

David Plunkett

Charlottesville

David Plunkett is director of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library.