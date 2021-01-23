Opinion/Letter: Litter grows worse, seems a sign of our times

From my earliest boyhood, the bad behavior was that most likely to raise a righteous response in me was littering.

Today, there is a route we take that has a regular litter trail. The litter is removed, but then returns.

I am sure that most litterers don't give it a thought as they toss out their fast-food containers. But there are others who get a charge out of launching litter. It is defiant and uncivil.

Such defiance of civility has been upon the land in recent years. I know that this is a leap to go from this minor violation to the assault on our Capitol on Jan. 6, but it is another angle of what has gone on in this country. It is an attitude — like not wearing a mask.

Jim Barns

Charlottesville