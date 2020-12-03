Opinion/Letter: Limiting investments doesn't serve workers

Limiting investments doesn’t serve workers

This is yet another example of a decision made for reasons of political correctness that could come back and hurt city workers covered by the pension plan.

The people who supervise the plan have a fiduciary duty to act in ways beneficial to those in the plan. Excluding possible investments for personal political beliefs violates that. Whether those excluded investments have done well or badly over the past few years is really not relevant. The greater the limitations on investment opportunities, the less likely it is that the invested funds will meet the long-term goals they need to meet.