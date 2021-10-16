Opinion/Letter: Library book sale highly successful

We all have many types of friends throughout our lives. Our childhood friends whom we never forget, our work friends who help us through the day, our social media friends whom we never see... It is hard for any of those groups to hold a candle to the local Friends of the Library.

The Friends of the Library just completed a nine-day book sale that raised over $100,000 in support of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library. The amount of planning, pivoting, dedication and perseverance required to safely host this event in these uncertain times is awe-inspiring.

Thanks to the leadership of the Friends of the Library Board; the vision, management and planning of Peter Manno (book sale manager) and his staff; and the tireless efforts of countless volunteers, this fall’s book sale was every bit as successful as pre-COVID sales at the Gordon Avenue Library.

Once again, thank you to all the Friends of the Library. JMRL would not be able to provide the library service that this community expects and deserves without your support.

David Plunkett

Charlottesville