Opinion/Letter: Libraries continue to offer needed services

Thank you to the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and its branches — Northside, Central, Nelson, Crozet, Scottsville, Louisa, Greene, Gordon Avenue, Madison and the Albemarle County Bookmobile.

As we entered the 21st century, some people were heard questioning the need for libraries in the future. Soon there would be no books for libraries to keep on their shelves, they said. Everyone would be doing everything online!

But many JMRL users knew better.

Until the current pandemic lockdown, I, my local friends and many of my out-of-town visitors observed that every nook and cranny of the library seemed occupied, by toddlers to teens to great-grandparents.

The ever-changing and updated bookmobile was continuing to serve as a lifeline for many people living in Albemarle’s out-of-the-way corners; according to reports by my friends; homeschoolers, preschoolers, and their homebound parents and caregivers benefitted from the libraries. To say nothing of several retirement communities — including one near which I live; I have taken advantage of bookmobile stops there.