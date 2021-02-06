Opinion/Letter: Libraries continue to offer needed services

Thank you to the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and its branches — Northside, Central, Nelson, Crozet, Scottsville, Louisa, Greene, Gordon Avenue, Madison and the Albemarle County Bookmobile.
As we entered the 21st century, some people were heard questioning the need for libraries in the future. Soon there would be no books for libraries to keep on their shelves, they said. Everyone would be doing everything online!
But many JMRL users knew better.
Until the current pandemic lockdown, I, my local friends and many of my out-of-town visitors observed that every nook and cranny of the library seemed occupied, by toddlers to teens to great-grandparents.
The ever-changing and updated bookmobile was continuing to serve as a lifeline for many people living in Albemarle’s out-of-the-way corners; according to reports by my friends; homeschoolers, preschoolers, and their homebound parents and caregivers benefitted from the libraries. To say nothing of several retirement communities — including one near which I live; I have taken advantage of bookmobile stops there.
I also have witnessed the long car lines to pick up and drop off borrowed books. (The library also has placed many of its services, such as story times, online.)
As a historian, I am sure those involved in establishing the JMRL system could not have envisioned all this — but we can all be grateful for these results.
Let’s wish the JMRL "many happy returns of the year" — and, especially, thank those who have kept its books and services available these past 10 plus months.
Virginia C. Roy
Albemarle County
Information link: https://www.jmrl.org/#