Opinion/Letter: Liberals practice tactics they condemn

The letter to the editor dated Oct. 12, "All lives aren't equal in Trump's view," is fueled by liberal arrogance.

Liberals state they’re strong advocates of diversity, but unfortunately that never applies to diversity of opinion. They can’t stand someone who doesn’t agree with their arrogant belief in their own perceived superiority of thought.

The author gives her opinion that President Trump is not inclusive toward all Americans, implying he’s a racist without offering any proof, and then castigates and denigrates most of his supporters.

The author implies that many Trump supporters are Nazis. How dare she? In my experience, Democrats intimidate others with different political views. Democrats threaten to take over the government by packing the Supreme Court. Intimidation, taking over the judiciary, and stifling differing opinions were all tactics used by the National Socialist German Workers Party (Nazis) to consolidate and gain power in the 1930s.