Opinion/Letter: Liberal wing is left politically unchecked

The Democratic Party is seriously divided.

The liberal wing is aiding and abetting those who foment riots, discontent, racial unrest and the rewriting of our national history and who are helping change our educational, military and police departments, among other factors too numerous to mention.

The moderate wing is a modern Rip Van Winkle. It decided to sleep through this ordeal, willing to take any benefits that might come from the liberals’ actions and deny any responsibility if they fail.

The Republican Party has opted to be a modern Nero. It is letting this nation burn while fiddling around with the 2022 and 2024 congressional and presidential elections, respectively, saying they will win back power and set everything right again. The Republicans are daydreaming.

Weldon J. Showalter

Charlottesville