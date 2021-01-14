Opinion/Letter: Let fear motivate us to better things

Let fear motivate us to better things
The weight of Jan. 6 felt heavier while discussing the import of these events with our three children. For many children, Jan. 6 may be the first, and most lasting, memory of our Capitol. What is our nation’s future if an entire generation’s strongest memory of the Capitol building is of violence and chaos?
For adults, the events shockingly clash with our decades-held vision of our nation’s capital as peaceful and dignified. What vision will this young generation uphold?
Somehow work and life continue, despite feeling forced and unnatural. Maybe I am weak and coddled compared with Syrian mothers tirelessly caring for their children without heat, food, water, or shelter. Yet, it is that very possibility of such a refugee future that I most fear.
We Americans so believe in our exceptionalism that we have become overconfident, complacent and sloppy, believing that horrific political realities happen in other places, to “other” people, without realizing that that is the norm of humanity. The US is not immune.
The stark contrast between lives of refugees and average Americans provides perspective. That perspective or depth perception can simultaneously make one feel on top of the world or terrified of heights.
This, my fellow Americans, is the moment to embrace that fear; to acknowledge the dangerously long fall that potentially awaits us, and urgently steady our footing.
We have been so lucky to live in a historic blink of peace and comfort. Not enough of us Americans are as awake, humble, earnest, and concerned as we should be — about how ephemeral peace and comfort can be. The rest of the world knows. They know. And they watch, shaking their heads at the sad inevitability of it all.
I write this not to discourage, but to awaken us to the grave diagnosis that Jan. 6 represents for our nation, that we may urgently seek creative, humble and cooperative treatments toward health and unity. While such diagnoses generally have tragically predictable outcomes, let us hope that our fabled American exceptionalism manifests at the 11th hour, rekindling brotherly love, honesty, and responsibility.
Our adherence to our first name, “United,” has made the United States a beacon to billions. US spells “us.” As a nation, this is our moment; to reaffirm our storied exceptionalism, but it will require the aggregate strength of all of US.
Tara Illgner
Charlottesville