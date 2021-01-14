Opinion/Letter: Let fear motivate us to better things

Let fear motivate us to better things

The weight of Jan. 6 felt heavier while discussing the import of these events with our three children. For many children, Jan. 6 may be the first, and most lasting, memory of our Capitol. What is our nation’s future if an entire generation’s strongest memory of the Capitol building is of violence and chaos?

For adults, the events shockingly clash with our decades-held vision of our nation’s capital as peaceful and dignified. What vision will this young generation uphold?

Somehow work and life continue, despite feeling forced and unnatural. Maybe I am weak and coddled compared with Syrian mothers tirelessly caring for their children without heat, food, water, or shelter. Yet, it is that very possibility of such a refugee future that I most fear.

We Americans so believe in our exceptionalism that we have become overconfident, complacent and sloppy, believing that horrific political realities happen in other places, to “other” people, without realizing that that is the norm of humanity. The US is not immune.

The stark contrast between lives of refugees and average Americans provides perspective. That perspective or depth perception can simultaneously make one feel on top of the world or terrified of heights.