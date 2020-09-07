Opinion/Letter: Let computers, statistics set districts

Most Virginians, it would seem, oppose gerrymandering on principle — some of us even when it unfairly advantages our own political party.
We fear that the constitutional amendment to be voted on in November would fail to address the perceived evil behind gerrymandering, its reflection of partisanship, and thus would not eliminate gerrymandering’s product, inaccurate reflection of the sentiment of large groups of voters.
To begin with, creation of a truly bipartisan redistricting commission is virtually impossible in the absence of bipartisan spirit, as is the case in our current General Assembly. That lack, in turn, would fatally taint the legislature’s power to veto the commission’s product. And if exercised, the veto would put the entire task in the hands of the Virginia Supreme Court, whose members are appointed by this same, partisan General Assembly.
A better way to get politics out of it completely, is to establish a non-partisan committee made up of reputable mathematicians, statisticians, system engineers and computer scientists, such as can be found right here at University of Virginia, to create a computer algorithm that would fairly establish districts.
We therefore oppose the proposed amendment’s ultimate adoption and hope Virginians will vote against this in the forthcoming election.
Donald Gross
Loren Wittner
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://www.13newsnow.com/article/news/politics/poll-72-of-virginia-voters-support-redistricting-amendment/291-da3c8d6b-10f5-45cf-80cc-e4d6650de2fc
https://ballotpedia.org/Virginia_Redistricting_Commission_Amendment_(2020)
