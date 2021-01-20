Opinion/Letter: Legislature should boost electric vehicles

The General Assembly can help Virginians be greener, healthier, and economically stronger by making transportation electrification a top priority.

Transportation electrification should be a top priority for the 2021 General Assembly — especially for Sen. Creigh Deeds and Del. Sally Hudson — helping the commonwealth realize the economic, health, and climate benefits electric vehicles represent.

Virginia passed the Clean Economy Act and joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative to address power sector emissions. Now we should address the 47.5% of Virginia’s carbon emissions, according to 2017 figures, that come from transportation.

Electric vehicles can be expected to improve air quality and public health and to protect our climate, and provide economic benefits. Virginians annually spend $1,001-$1,300 per person on gasoline. The U.S. is a net importer of oil, so instead of buying overseas petroleum imagine keeping much of that money in our own economy, powering our cars with Virginia electricity. More EVs on the road also means jobs expanding and maintaining Virginia’s charging-station infrastructure.