Opinion/Letter: Legislature should boost electric vehicles

The General Assembly can help Virginians be greener, healthier, and economically stronger by making transportation electrification a top priority.
Transportation electrification should be a top priority for the 2021 General Assembly — especially for Sen. Creigh Deeds and Del. Sally Hudson — helping the commonwealth realize the economic, health, and climate benefits electric vehicles represent.
Virginia passed the Clean Economy Act and joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative to address power sector emissions. Now we should address the 47.5% of Virginia’s carbon emissions, according to 2017 figures, that come from transportation.
Electric vehicles can be expected to improve air quality and public health and to protect our climate, and provide economic benefits. Virginians annually spend $1,001-$1,300 per person on gasoline. The U.S. is a net importer of oil, so instead of buying overseas petroleum imagine keeping much of that money in our own economy, powering our cars with Virginia electricity. More EVs on the road also means jobs expanding and maintaining Virginia’s charging-station infrastructure.
I bought my EV in 2019 and took advantage of a federal tax credit. I like that I’m not adding more pollution in the air, since my daughter and I both have asthma. Thankfully, 53% of Virginians are considering an EV for their next car; but without supportive policies, these sales could be lost or go to neighboring states’ dealerships that have more EVs on their lots.
The General Assembly should support the Clean Cars Standard, which would ensure that Virginians have access to the best EV models manufacturers have to offer. Virginia also should provide an equitable financial incentive for the purchase of EVs, providing “cash on the hood” to help further drive demand, increase access, and encourage Virginians to go electric.
Many businesses support transportation electrification, and health care experts have thoroughly documented the benefits. When will our politicians in Virginia catch up?
It’s time to solidify Virginia’s role as a leader in our transition to clean energy. Legislators should support electric vehicles in this General Assembly session if they support Virginians.
Kerrie Carfagno
Albemarle County
