Opinion/Letter: Learning from history is difficult, but useful

How ironic that many of the 14 groups expressing interest in acquiring the statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson — including the sole local one — are history and cultural organizations. It is possible that they seek to utilize them to espouse deeper understanding of America’s complex history.

If only someone had thought about re-signing these propagandist statues with, for example, information about their Jim Crow origins before the hate-right used the issue to attack our city; before one person was killed in the aftermath of the Aug. 12, 2017, rally; before costly lawsuits were argued, and before public money was spent in statue removal costs.

Then we local Black, white and brown citizens might have had the chance to learn from the statues more about the complexity of history and the foibles of human behavior.

In the future, when some concept like “transition in place” provides an intelligent, practical solution for some issue, will taxpayers opt instead for an emotional, expensive one?

Remember, the historical paradox is that, to paraphrase Hegel, what humans learn from history is that we fail to learn from history.