Opinion/Letter: Leadership like Roosevelt's needed

I was 17 and just entering college on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese very surprisingly bombed the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, in the Pacific. Over 2,000 soldiers and sailors were killed.
I suppose today's president, Donald Trump, would call them "losers," as he reportedly has done in other cases.
President Franklin Roosevelt went on the air immediately, to give solace to the wounded, to empathize with the families of those who had lost their lives, and to assure our people that with hard work together, we could fight back and eventually win the war.
“Gung-ho” could hardly express the vibrant spirit of all Americans that permeated our country.
Please help bring back that overwhelming, universal enthusiasm; please save our democracy. Please vote for the eminently qualified Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Elizabeth B. Gleason
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://visitpearlharbor.org/faqs/how-many-people-died-at-pearl-harbor-during-the-attack/#:~:text=The%20total%20number%20of%20military%20personnel%20killed%20was,people%20dead.%201%2C177%20were%20from%20the%20USS%20Arizona
https://apnews.com/b823f2c285641a4a09a96a0b195636ed
https://time.com/4593483/pearl-harbor-franklin-roosevelt-infamy-speech-attack/
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!