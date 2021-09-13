Opinion/Letter: Leaders disappointed by not supporting Brackney

First off, I am a white, lifelong resident of Charlottesville. Secondly, I am extremely disappointed with the decision to remove Dr. RaShall Brackney as chief of the Charlottesville Police Department.

Finally, we had gotten an accomplished, experienced and diplomatic African American police chief. She was doing what the City Council and city manager asked: transforming our police force into a more community-oriented force, removing the military-style culture and enforcing the rules each officer is bound and regulated by.

No one likes change. Leadership and appreciation from all involved in this type of change are required for success. With no support from City Council, Chief Brackney was doing her best to change our city into a cooperative, grass-roots force against violence.

Shame on city leaders for just standing by to watch her struggle. Shame on them for not reaching out to stand by her, the community and the police force during this time of transition.

Lastly, good luck finding a new chief with her skills, education and experience.

I am disappointed with the lot of you.

Susan Horton Jones

Charlottesville