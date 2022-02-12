Opinion/letter: Lawsuit is not massive resistance

Lawsuit is not massive resistance

As a parent of children in ACPS, I write with concern regarding the recent article: Is anti-racism education racist? Regrettably, the reporter fails to capture a balanced perspective regarding the deeply complex issues driving the debate over ACPS’s anti-racism policy and pedagogy. In reality, many who support both the pending lawsuit against ACPS and the governor’s Executive Order 1 seek the same goals as those in opposition – an end to achievement gaps in our schools and promoting an honest teaching of history. To make assumptions about the values and beliefs of others without talking to them or studying the literature and research underlying many of their perspectives is to employ the very stereotyping that proponents of ACPS’s anti-racism policy purport to be against. Many of those who disagree with the policy do not disagree with its goals. Their concern is with the methodology employed to achieve those goals. In any disagreement of consequence, it is vitally important to understand why another person has a different perspective. To understand why, we must listen without judgment or condemnation, practice a degree of humility that we do not know everything, and most importantly, see another’s humanity above all else. I do not think the “why” for many who support the governor and who oppose ACPS’s methodology is to promote a new Massive Resistance. Rather, parents and community members find the school system’s methodology is not grounded in sound empirical research and fear it will not have unifying outcomes. The current methodology focuses on promoting association within particular identity groups and encourages children to accept the qualities of those groups rather than discovering who they are as unique individuals. It also de-prioritizes academic rigor and personal resilience. I encourage those who would vilify people of a different perspective to please take the time to listen, learn, and understand. In the words of our third president, you will see that “every difference of opinion is not a difference of principle.” May we all strive to listen first.