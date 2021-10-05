Opinion/Letter: Laws on Big Tech sorely need passage

There is a lot of legislation before Congress right now. The reconciliation package. President Biden’s infrastructure bill. In the backdrop of all of this is a critically important set of antitrust bills that will regulate Big Tech and that is long overdue for Congress to pass.

Big Tech monopolies have shown time and time again that they will not regulate themselves, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 20,000 U.S. Amazon employees tested positive for COVID-19, or were presumed to have contracted COVID, in the first six months of the global health crisis alone. Meanwhile, the pandemic helped put $86 billion into Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ coffers, as of April, making him the first person in world history with a net worth over $200 billion.

Congress must pass these antitrust bills to hold Big Tech accountable and to stand up for Main Street. Our local economies, small businesses and small-business owners depend on it.

Erik E. Darcey

Charlottesville