Opinion/Letter: Laws, groups, citizens should help support vets

Veterans Day is set aside to honor our military veterans for their service. It is also a day where we should reflect on the potential cost of that service and a terrible statistic that is partly a byproduct of that service: 17 veterans die by suicide each day in this country.
We all need to be part of the solution to this tragedy. As a veteran and a long-term volunteer supporting veterans, I feel obligated to address the issue.
“Today, veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than Americans who never served in the military. For female veterans, the risk factor is 2.2 times more likely,” reports the Military Times.
While the Veterans Administration is indeed engaged and is expanding resources to address the issue, research suggests the problem continues to grow.
Recent legislation has been enacted to help address the issue:
» The Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act: This legislation will help our veterans to have access to local, non-VA resources in their communities.
Why this is important? Because, according to a 2019 VA report, about 60% of the veterans who die by suicide are not enrolled in the VA health-care system.
» National 988 Suicide Hotline Designation Act: This legislation will make it easier for those at risk to be quickly connected to a trained responder.
What we can do:
» Encourage legislators to continually assess the need for sending or keeping our military in harm’s way.
» Encourage legislators to press our military leadership to conduct effective mental health evaluations.
» Encourage legislators to press the Veterans Administration to better connect with our veterans.
Nonprofits that can help connect veterans with resources should take advantage of available grant funding.
Family and friends should stay aware and engaged and, when necessary, reach out if something seems amiss and help the veteran find assistance. (If you think someone is at risk, call the VA National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 for advice.)
Bob Pearson
Greene County
Bob Pearson is coordinator of veterans services at Hospice of the Piedmont.
Information links:
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2019/10/09/new-veteran-suicide-numbers-raise-concerns-among-experts-hoping-for-positive-news/
https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/docs/data-sheets/2019/2019_National_Veteran_Suicide_Prevention_Annual_Report_508.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/785
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/2661/text?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22National+Suicide+Hotline+Designation+Act+of+2019%22%5D%7D&r=2&s=1
