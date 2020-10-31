Opinion/Letter: Laws, groups, citizens should help support vets

Veterans Day is set aside to honor our military veterans for their service. It is also a day where we should reflect on the potential cost of that service and a terrible statistic that is partly a byproduct of that service: 17 veterans die by suicide each day in this country.

We all need to be part of the solution to this tragedy. As a veteran and a long-term volunteer supporting veterans, I feel obligated to address the issue.

“Today, veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than Americans who never served in the military. For female veterans, the risk factor is 2.2 times more likely,” reports the Military Times.

While the Veterans Administration is indeed engaged and is expanding resources to address the issue, research suggests the problem continues to grow.

Recent legislation has been enacted to help address the issue:

» The Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act: This legislation will help our veterans to have access to local, non-VA resources in their communities.