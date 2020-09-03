Opinion/Letter: Lawmakers stand up for human rights

Here’s a shout-out to U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Virginia Sen. R. Creigh Deeds for efforts to stop torture and forced organ-harvesting of Falun Gong in communist China.
Being a Falun Gong practitioner for 23 years, I feel very thankful to District 25 Sen. Deeds for joining his 48 colleagues to co-sign a letter from the Virginia General Assembly to U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. The letter urges action by the U.S. to help end the 21-year-long persecution of Falun Gong in China and the inhumane practice of organ harvesting by the Chinese Communist Party.
I also wholeheartedly thank Sens. Warner and Kaine for being two of 32 co-sponsors for Senate Resolution 274 — “A resolution expressing solidarity with Falun Gong practitioners who have lost lives, freedoms, and other rights for adhering to their beliefs and practices, and condemning the practice of non-consenting organ harvesting, and for other purposes.”
As a member of Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting, I have been following allegations of organ harvesting of Falun Gong practitioners since 2006, when the book “Bloody Harvest,” authored by David Kilgour, former Canadian secretary of state (Asia-Pacific), and David Matas, a human rights lawyer, was first published.
On one hand, organ transplant hospitals in China claim that a matching organ can be found within weeks or even days, while it takes years in other countries. On the other hand, voluntary donation rate in China is extremely low, and the organ donation and distribution network is not working well.
In June 2019, after a 12-month investigation, the China Tribunal — an independent people’s organization — pronounced its judgment on organ harvesting in China and declared the Chinese Communist Party guilty.
As a physician, I will continue to work on ending the unethical practice of forced organ harvesting. I really appreciate Sens. Warner and Kaine and Virginia Sen. Deeds for joining these righteous efforts. Together, we will eliminate this unprecedented form of evil.
Xudong Li
Charlottesville
Information links:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/virginia-state-lawmakers-urge-pompeo-to-call-on-beijing-to-end-falun-gong-persecution_3454171.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/virginia-state-lawmakers-urge-pompeo-to-call-on-beijing-to-end-falun-gong-persecution_3454171.html
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-resolution/274/text
http://organharvestinvestigation.net/report0701/report20070131.htm#_Toc160145142
https://www.forbes.com/sites/ewelinaochab/2019/06/17/the-china-tribunal-pronounced-its-verdict-on-organ-harvesting-in-china/#7f71e3c32eeb
