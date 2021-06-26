Opinion/Letter: Land use plan bodes ill for Charlottesville

As a former resident of Charlottesville, it was with alarm and dismay that I learned about the current attempt to increase residential density. The charming residential areas of Charlottesville will be unrecognizable. Quality of life will be changed forever.

All of this planning is being done without what many residents consider to be proper and timely input in advance of the deadline to submit comments.

All of this is being carried out in the name of creating affordable housing. In fact, what probably will happen, as often has been true in the past, is that developers will buy up land and offer a limited number of affordable housing units in exchange for the ability to make a profit with commercial buildings and high-end apartments and condos.

Do the residents of Charlottesville really want this plan?

Dena Imlay

College Station, Texas