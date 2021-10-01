Opinion/Letter: Land-lease approval would advance botanical garden

Land-lease approval would advance garden

As the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont president-elect, I look forward to progress when the Charlottesville City Council approves a land-lease agreement with BGP in a vote scheduled for Oct 4.

BGP became a city partner in 2015 with a memorandum of agreement on land designated for the botanical garden in McIntire Park East. Soon after, BGP hired a landscape architecture team to design the plan of the garden. I led the community-input efforts at locations including CitySpace and the Jefferson School and through an online survey.

The community responded by telling us that BGP should be a place to bring all people together in a welcoming and convenient natural space to help heal our community.

This mission was fully embraced by BGP. The resulting plan won a national award from the American Society of Landscape Architects.

The city does not have the funding to complete improvements such as a picnic shelter and parking lot construction in McIntire Park East. Adjacent to BGP, the parking is needed before garden construction can begin.