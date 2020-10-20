Opinion/Letter: Lack of a platform ignores responsibilities

There are so many things to consider this election cycle. What hasn’t been discussed enough is the Republican platform. Or lack thereof.

The Republican National Committee decided not to convene this year because of COVID concerns, which makes good sense. But what doesn’t make good sense is that it also decided not to discuss a new party platform, in apparent disregard of all the changes the past four years have brought — including a rise in domestic terrorism, a global pandemic that has killed 200,000-plus Americans, etc.

As the Republicans say in their resolution:

“Whereas, The RNC has unanimously voted to forego the Convention Committee on Platform, ...

“Whereas, The RNC, had the Platform Committee been able to convene in 2020, would have undoubtedly unanimously agreed to reassert the Party’s strong support for President Donald Trump and his Administration; …”

This is unprecedented.

Some people might feel that a party platform doesn’t matter, but it does.