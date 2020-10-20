Opinion/Letter: Lack of a platform ignores responsibilities

There are so many things to consider this election cycle. What hasn’t been discussed enough is the Republican platform. Or lack thereof.
The Republican National Committee decided not to convene this year because of COVID concerns, which makes good sense. But what doesn’t make good sense is that it also decided not to discuss a new party platform, in apparent disregard of all the changes the past four years have brought — including a rise in domestic terrorism, a global pandemic that has killed 200,000-plus Americans, etc.
As the Republicans say in their resolution:
“Whereas, The RNC has unanimously voted to forego the Convention Committee on Platform, ...
“Whereas, The RNC, had the Platform Committee been able to convene in 2020, would have undoubtedly unanimously agreed to reassert the Party’s strong support for President Donald Trump and his Administration; …”
This is unprecedented.
Some people might feel that a party platform doesn’t matter, but it does.
A party platform guides not only the candidates but constituents as well. A platform creates transparency; it tells all of us what are the party’s objectives for issues such as education, health care, the economy, etc.
It is analogous to an agreement between the party and the people.
Without a platform, the only thing the Republican Party will fight for is Donald Trump, and the party has said that in its own documents.
The Republican Party has abdicated its responsibility to all of us.
“...Resolved, That the 2020 Republican National Convention will adjourn without adopting a new platform until the 2024 Republican National Convention;…”
For a party that prides itself on responsibility, Republicans haven’t bothered to explain to Americans what their plan is. They’ve only told us they will support Donald Trump, not the American people.
If they will not take responsibility, you must take responsibility and vote for the party that does have a plan: the Democrats: Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Mark Warner, Dr. Cameron Webb, and Rep. Abigail Spanberger.
Amy Laufer
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://prod-cdn-static.gop.com/docs/Resolution_Platform_2020.pdf
https://www.fbi.gov/news/testimony/confronting-the-rise-of-domestic-terrorism-in-the-homeland
https://www.google.com/search?q=u.s.+death+toll+covid&rlz=1C1GCEU_enUS819US819&oq=U.S.+death+toll&aqs=chrome.1.0i457j0l7.6086j0j4&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
