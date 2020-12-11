Opinion/Letter: Kneeling respectfully raises awareness

I feel compelled to write in response to the recent letters decrying University of Virginia players kneeling for the national anthem.

I confess to some confusion as how the act of kneeling came to be interpreted as disrespectful. Let’s think about it: prayer, weddings, receiving a knighthood for loyal service to a nation…no disrespect there.

I do not see kneeling during the national anthem as a sign of disrespect, but rather a demonstration of respectful protest — and what is more American than that?

I am a former U.S. naval officer who also happens to be a white, middle-aged male. I choose to stand at attention and hum along with the national anthem at sporting events (it would definitely be cause for protest if I sang!). I have always done this, long before it became commonplace for an announcer to command the crowd to do so.

I also choose to recognize that my experience of America may vastly differ from that of others who are not like me, and I respect their peaceful efforts to raise awareness and make a difference.