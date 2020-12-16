Opinion/Letter: Kneeling players try to make peaceful point

Recent Daily Progress letter writers have taken University of Virginia basketball players to task for kneeling during the pregame national anthem.
The players’ action is deemed disrespectful of our flag and nation. I’d like to know why.
In peacefully and humbly protesting against racial injustice, the players are simply imploring our country to do better. It may make me uncomfortable, but that’s alright. It should.
As an Army veteran, I see nothing to make me question the players’ patriotism or love of country. As a former sports competitor, I applaud Coach Tony Bennett’s emphasis on team unity and servanthood, which is on full display.
My vote is thumbs up to UVa hoops.
Halstead Clark
Albemarle County
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!