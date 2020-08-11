You have permission to edit this article.
Opinion/Letter: Kneeling is the wrong way to protest
Opinion/Letter: Kneeling is the wrong way to protest

Kneeling for the national anthem shows disrespect and disdain for both the flag and the country it represents. Period. End of story. Any attempt to write a different narrative or a different explanation is just flat wrong.

There are many, many more ways to express support for Black Lives Matter, if that is really the intent of the kneeling protest.

Now almost everyone goes along with the protest, probably because they are naive, intimidated, ignorant, or too timid the stand up for the country that allows them to kneel for their national anthem. As alternatives, how about holding hands, linking elbows, shaving your head, growing a beard, or copying the iconic arm raising from the 1968 Olympics, to name a few?

Other than sports, there are few large gatherings of people where the national anthem is played. So, pretend the anthem was not played at sporting events. How would people protest then? Or can we assume there would be no protest?

Failing to stand for the national anthem shows utter disrespect for the flag and the country, and is a terrible example for the children who may look up to these athletes.

This country has weathered a lot since it was founded, and it will weather this. But kneeling is a disgrace against all the working men and women who have persevered, suffered and died through rough times in our history in defense of and allegiance to our flag.

Robert Gordon White III

Albemarle County

