Opinion/Letter: Kneeling, from another perspective

Kneeling, from another perspective
In a recent letter (“Kneeling is the wrong way to protest,” The Daily Progress, Aug. 11), the writer opined that kneeling during the national anthem is contemptuous of “… the working men and women who persevered, suffered, and died…in defense of and allegiance to…” the flag, and that there is no valid argument to the contrary even though “timid,” “naïve,” and “ignorant” people might tolerate it.
I continue to be amazed by the vitriol that kneeling evokes when practiced in response to the playing of the national anthem. Instead of disdain and disrespect, I see a reminder of Frederick Douglass’s letter to the editor of the National Republic regarding the Lincoln Emancipation Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The monument contains two figures. One standing figure, Lincoln, is apparently in the act of blessing the second figure, a Black man kneeling before him in a loin cloth and whose chains have just been broken.
Douglass complains, “The negro here, though rising, is still on his knees and nude. What I want to see before I die is a monument representing the negro, not couchant on his knees like a four-footed animal, but erect on his feet like a man.” Douglass sees the genuflected Black man as rising toward, but not yet attaining, his humanity.
What I see in people kneeling during the national anthem is a call to start over, a new beginning, not as a demand — no clenched fist or human wall —but as a humble request to treat our Black neighbors as fully human.
Frankly, I can’t think of a better time for that than during the national anthem.
Robert E. Little Jr.
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
Information links:
Information links:
https://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov/lccn/sn86053573/1876-04-19/ed-1/seq-4/
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!