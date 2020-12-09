Opinion/Letter: Kneeling for anthem puts fan support at risk

Several years ago when players in the NFL began kneeling during the playing of our national anthem, and the league allowed this to continue, I quit watching professional football.

More recently, when some players in major league basketball began kneeling and showing disrespect for our national anthem, I didn’t watch the first minute of this shortened season’s games.

On the front page of the Sports section of the Dec. 3 Daily Progress, there was a large photograph of some members of the University of Virginia basketball team kneeling for the anthem at the game against San Francisco. The picture did not show the entire team, but, according to the accompanying story, one or more additional players stood with the lone player shown standing in the photo.

The players’ jerseys bore the word “Unity.” This might be good for the team, but the team’s action does little to unify the fan base.

As much as I like and respect Coach Tony Bennett, maybe it’s time for me to stop watching and supporting UVa basketball until a little respect can be shown for our country and national anthem.