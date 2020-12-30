Opinion/Letter: Kneeling exemplifies rational, peaceful protest

Re: “Kneeling athletes insult our military personnel,” The Daily Progress, Dec. 24:

I could sympathize with the author’s criticism of athletes kneeling for the national anthem if the players were displaying unruly behavior — laughing, joking, or being inattentive. But this isn’t the case. Not in the least. Their prayerful poses are the most reverent in the entire arena. They could very well be praying for the unity that is missing in our country today.

To truly understand a person, we must be willing to put ourselves in his or her shoes. As hard as I try, I really don’t know what it’s like to have ancestors who were denied the right to vote, to serve in the armed forces, to go in a particular bathroom, to sit in a restaurant. Although we have laws today that make these practices illegal, legislation can’t change hearts.

I applaud University of Virginia basketball Coach Tony Bennett for allowing his players to participate in this peaceful protest. He’s proven over and over that he’s a man of principles and that he instills values in his players that will serve them for a lifetime.

His players succeed in life because they know there are far more important things to fight for than winning basketball games. Caring about and serving others is one of them. Being passionate about goals is another.