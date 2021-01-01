 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Kneeling does nothing to solve equity problem
Opinion/Letter: Kneeling does nothing to solve equity problem

Over recent weeks, several letters to the editor have debated the issue of athletes who chose to kneel when the national anthem is played. All sorts of different issues have been discussed, but here is the only important one:

Kneeling while the anthem is played is supposed to protest the very real problem of racial inequity within the U.S.

As with so many other issues, those who are protesting expect others to create the solution to the problem. The act of kneeling itself is, in this situation, is simply a futile gesture that serves to irritate other people.

Ben C. Foster

Albemarle County

