Opinion/Letter: Kneeling by athletes cannot be justified
Re: “Kneeling respectfully raises awareness” (The Daily Progress, Dec. 11) and “Kneeling players try to make peaceful point” (Dec. 16), justifying the University of Virginia athletes kneeling during the national anthem:

I was a child during World War II when patriotism toward our country was important to our victory. My husband was in the Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. I lived with a Marine until the day he died. I am at a loss to understand how any person who has ever served in the U.S. military can defend anyone for kneeling during the national anthem.

One letter compares standing for the national anthem to "prayer," "weddings," etc., which is like comparing apples to rocks.

These athletes who are in the spotlight should come up with something constructive to contribute to better relations among all races instead of demonstrating disrespect for our country. You can turn it upside down, sideways or other ways, any way you cut it, it shows undeserved disrespect for our country.

Ann T. Wood

Albemarle County

