Opinion/Letter: Kneeling athletes insult our military personnel

I am a veteran and have been a Wahoo fan and Virginia Athletics Foundation supporter for over 35 years, and I never thought I’d see its athletes publically disrespect the American flag and national anthem by kneeling prior to basketball games. I think it’s disgraceful and offensive to many patriotic Americans, active military personnel, and veterans.

Kneeling to protest is being exploited as an attention grabber, but there are other, less sensitive platforms that could be used.

Demeaning our revered American symbols in any manner is an insult to many past and present military persons serving our country and the families who have lost loved ones making the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

To those protesting: How would you feel about athletes who kneel if your dad, mother, brother, or sister returned home from deployment in a casket draped with the flag?

I might suggest to the players who kneel that they visit Walter Reed Army Medical Center and meet those who are suffering from the loss of limbs, or PTSD, or other devastating health issues resulting from their heroism and dedication to our freedom. And include a visit to a national cemetery.