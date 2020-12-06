Opinion/Letter: Keys to success for community partnership

Over time, university-community partnerships can have long-term impact on improving their localities in myriad ways. When higher-ed institutions apply their intellectual capital both to understand the range of issues problems in their backyard and to collaborate locally to address those issues, we all win.
Across the country, university-community partnerships are taking on some of the most intractable issues facing our country — from K-12 educational outcomes to public safety to health. For example, the University of Pennsylvania has partnered over decades with Philadelphia public schools to improve educational outcomes for area students and families, ultimately creating University-Assisted Community Schools. "These schools educate, engage, empower, and serve not only students, but also all other members of the community in which the school is located," notes the Nutter Center for Community Partnerships.
However, research shows that for such partnerships to thrive over time and realize full potential, community leaders must do a better job connecting local organizations with higher education and vice versa. Connecting faculty, community organizations, and citizens will rarely occur without deliberate and conscious efforts to knock down the barriers between the university and the community. Increasing access is the first step toward building effective collaborations.
I applaud the University of Virginia's hard work and, specifically, the establishment of the Center for Community Partnerships, off Grounds, to tackle our tough community issues. Beyond increasing access to the university, two other strategies can support sustainability of the center's work:
» Real rewards for community-based research. Nonprofit staff on the frontlines of addressing key community issues and university faculty can easily become unilaterally focused on their own day-to-day work, ignoring the latent potential of collaboration. Incentives such as stipends for community research; acknowledging the value of community research within the higher education community, particularly with respect to faculty tenure decisions; and providing resources to defray the costs of research for community-based organizations will go a long way toward catalyzing such partnerships.
» Visibility. Successful models exist for connecting higher education and communities around research. However, what is often lacking is ongoing visibility that spotlights the potential of these partnerships and inspires stakeholders to pursue and launch their own partnerships.
This is both a challenging and exciting time for our community, and the Center for Community Partnerships at UVa vision is an inspiration.
Jacqueline C. Dugery
Charlottesville
Information links:
https://www.nettercenter.upenn.edu/what-we-do/programs/university-assisted-community-schools
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!