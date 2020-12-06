Opinion/Letter: Keys to success for community partnership

Over time, university-community partnerships can have long-term impact on improving their localities in myriad ways. When higher-ed institutions apply their intellectual capital both to understand the range of issues problems in their backyard and to collaborate locally to address those issues, we all win.

Across the country, university-community partnerships are taking on some of the most intractable issues facing our country — from K-12 educational outcomes to public safety to health. For example, the University of Pennsylvania has partnered over decades with Philadelphia public schools to improve educational outcomes for area students and families, ultimately creating University-Assisted Community Schools. "These schools educate, engage, empower, and serve not only students, but also all other members of the community in which the school is located," notes the Nutter Center for Community Partnerships.