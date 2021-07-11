Opinion/Letter: Keys to preventing unhealthy relationships

Keys to preventing an unhealthy relationship

The Daily Progress recently reported on a study conducted by University of Virginia professor Joseph Allen discussing unhealthy relationships and their correlation with negative long-term health effects (“Intense teen romance can hurt health later,” June 20 in print). So how can we prevent unhealthy relationships in the first place?

A healthy relationship requires everyone in the relationship to feel safe, be able to set his or her own boundaries, and communicate openly and honestly. Unhealthy relationship behaviors such as isolation — preventing a partner from engaging with friends and family, so that the relationship becomes the partner’s whole world — are prevalent and often co-occur with other types of abuse.

A relationship can easily move from being unhealthy to being abusive when a partner attempts to control the other, take away the partner’s power to make choices, and cause any kind of harm — physical, emotional, financial, or sexual.

Many people think the difference between an “intense relationship” and an abusive one requires physical violence — but as the Allen study and many others show, the long-term effects of emotional harm are still serious.