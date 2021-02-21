 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: Keep which landmark?
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: Keep which landmark?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Re: “City offers statue of Sacajawea, Lewis and Clark, if someone can take it away,” The Daily Progress, Feb. 11:

Call me crazy. Maybe we should keep our landmark statue and give away the Landmark Hotel. Just sayin’.

Charles Coiner-Pollard

Albemarle County

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert