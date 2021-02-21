Opinion/Letter: Keep which landmark?
As governor, Jennifer Carroll Foy will ensure that our leaders in Richmond advance an agenda that works for the people instead of their campaign donors.
I am sad that Albemarle County is growing with residential and commercial developments that remind me of what happened in Northern Virginia.
It’s not the “use of credit cards” that’s the problem. The problem is Charlottesville's mayor’s use of city funds.
President Biden signed 22 executive orders in his first week in office compared to four for President Trump.
Comparing the trials of King Charles I of England and ex-President Trump, which occurred almost 400 years apart, reveals unsettling comparisons.
Maybe we could embark on a new mission, rallying around the common purpose of helping our city achieve better access for all our citizens to beautiful eastern section of McIntire Park.
Why not take advantage of Congress's subpoena power to bring Mr. Trump before Congress — as a job interview for the 2024 presidential race?
American history will tell you that Sen. Robert Kennedy did not want to travel to California and meet with farm laborers and their leader, Ces…
I have known Spencer Marshall since he first started working at the Tavern and then became an owner. I have found him to be kind and generous.
Even if they did not find Trump guilty in his impeachment trial, senators were forced to watch videos and hear reports of the violence that their president instigated against them, and the world saw.