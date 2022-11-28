Opinion/Letter: Keep guns; just register them

Let's agree that we Americans deeply love our country, and that we all acknowledge that our Constitution is a wise, hallowed document born out of an armed struggle against tyranny.

The Second Amendment to the Constitution entitles citizens to bear arms in case we need to revolt against tyranny again. But many Americans who revere the Constitution believe that just because gun possession is a fundamental right, there ought to still be conditions for possession, such as registration and licensure, imposed in the interest of public safety, one of government's fundamental responsibilities.

So, where's the problem? We all get to bear arms after we register them, chill a few days, and meet a basic sanity requirement.

Maybe it's registration that's the problem because we think it enables the government to know what, and how much armament each of us has. Like that matters! Nowadays, our government has us six ways from Sunday irrespective of gun registration, and so do innumerable other less legally constrained institutions. Every time you buy a weapon or ammunition with a credit card or online, you've given yourself up. So, if the government decides to come after you, it already has you made; and besides, your "militia" is outnumbered and way out-gunned.

Now, do we believe that registration and background checks will end the ceaseless, senseless bloodshed in our classrooms and public spaces? I don't, but I do believe that they'll make some difference in just who has the arsenal to inflict it, and may help keep mass lethality out of the hands of the crazies.

So, why don't we just agree upon our common rights but commit to background screening, a waiting-period, and registration of our firearms? One giant step towards unity and the safety of our loved ones.

David E. Schmitt, M.D.

Charlottesville