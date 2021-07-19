Opinion/Letter: July 10 was historic for Charlottesville

July 10 in Charlottesville produced another story for the pages of future history books: the removal of two statues respresenting Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. The two statues have been sources of controversial and legislative debates, especially since the tragedy in Charlottesville in August 2017.

These two men were looked upon as heroes during the Civil War and the era following, but this was also a time when there was new debate about the status of African Americans in American society.

There are no winners here. The adage “out pf sight-out of mind” may be wishful thinking when it comes to the statues.

I wondered as the statues were being disconnected from their bases: How many people entertained the thought that if only discrimination and racial hatred could be removed from the hearts and minds of people as easily as the process of dislodging the statues appeared to be, perhaps we all would be winners.

We can, however, always keep hope alive!

Janette Boyd Martin

Albemarle County

Janette Boyd Martin is president of the Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP.