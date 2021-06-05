Opinion/Letter: Ivy, other invasives need to be controlled

Why are nurseries selling aggressive, invasive nonnatives that are killing our trees and stifle native plants, as well as causing other irreparable harm to our environment? There are plenty of beneficial nonnatives that could be sold instead.

Consider one of many examples: the beautiful, but lethal, English ivy. Drive around Charlottesville and look at the many places where this vine is smothering trees.

This fast-growing invasive threatens all vegetation in its path. Growing along the ground, it competes with and stifles native plants, causing great harm when it grows into a wooded area. Vines climb up trees, wrap around branches, and prevent sunlight from reaching leaves, limiting photosynthesis. The added weight of vines can cause trees to blow over during storms.

Ivy may strangle younger trees and take water and nutrients they need. Its roots may become intertwined with tree roots, and this also reduces nutrition for trees.

English ivy can harbor bacterial leaf scorch (Xylella fastidiosa). Ivy can cause loss of needed shade trees, increase erosion, harm water quality, and cause a forest to