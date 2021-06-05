 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Ivy, other invasives need to be controlled
Why are nurseries selling aggressive, invasive nonnatives that are killing our trees and stifle native plants, as well as causing other irreparable harm to our environment? There are plenty of beneficial nonnatives that could be sold instead.

Consider one of many examples: the beautiful, but lethal, English ivy. Drive around Charlottesville and look at the many places where this vine is smothering trees.

This fast-growing invasive threatens all vegetation in its path. Growing along the ground, it competes with and stifles native plants, causing great harm when it grows into a wooded area. Vines climb up trees, wrap around branches, and prevent sunlight from reaching leaves, limiting photosynthesis. The added weight of vines can cause trees to blow over during storms.

Ivy may strangle younger trees and take water and nutrients they need. Its roots may become intertwined with tree roots, and this also reduces nutrition for trees.

English ivy can harbor bacterial leaf scorch (Xylella fastidiosa). Ivy can cause loss of needed shade trees, increase erosion, harm water quality, and cause a forest to

Once planted and growing, ivy is almost impossible to control.

Virginia House Joint Resolution 527 calls for a study to look into phasing out the propagation and sale of invasive plants in Virginia. You can call or email local elected officials and ask them to support this legislation.

Dell Erwin

Albemarle County

Information links:

https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/ornamental/groundcover/english-ivy/english-ivy-tree-damage.htm

https://newurbanforestry.com/news/2017/11/28/english-ivy-kills-trees

https://www.invasive.org/browse/subinfo.cfm?sub=3027#overview

https://legiscan.com/VA/text/HJR527/2021

