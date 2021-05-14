Opinion/Letter: It's prominent display of statues that's divisive

Concerning the May 5 letter, "Removal of statues only deepens hatred," The Daily Progress, the question that needs to be asked is: Why were the statues of Confederate figures put on prominent public display in the first place?

While Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson et al. were undoubtedly brave and skilled soldiers, the fact remains that they took arms in a treasonous cause against the United States, and their rebellious regime was utterly vanquished. Erecting elaborate memorials to them in public squares and parks only serves to prolong the divisive passions that fueled the Civil War, preserving destructive hatred and bringing it into successive centuries. Public glorification of these figures serves no purpose at all other than vanity.

If the statues remain available in museum settings for those who wish to seek them out, the public is not going to be deprived of these monuments, which admittedly do have some historic and artistic value. That makes more sense than having them front and center in our faces every time we pass them in parks and other public spaces.

Steve Applegate

Cleves, Ohio