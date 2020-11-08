Opinion/Letter: Is free speech uniformly honored?

From University of Virginia Lawn doors, signage proclaims “F--- UVA,” The Daily Progress reported on Oct. 2. Unoriginal, but pithy.

I strongly disagree with this sentiment. I do support the students’ rights to expression, if it were to be applied uniformly.

For Lawn occupants, there are expectations: “Promote and role model an attitude of inclusiveness and respect at the University of Virginia” (emphasis added).

What are the consequences of flouting these?

To me, the repercussions should be clear: Remove the “F--- UVA” sign; depart UVa, or be removed from UVa. Or live without a Lawn door. The door and its hinges, bricks and mortar, room and furniture, all belong to the university.

Furthermore, when Lawnies were mere applicants, did they not get the memo? Thomas Jefferson founded UVa; he owned slaves.

We all regret this.