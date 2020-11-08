 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: Is free speech uniformly honored?
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: Is free speech uniformly honored?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

From University of Virginia Lawn doors, signage proclaims “F--- UVA,” The Daily Progress reported on Oct. 2. Unoriginal, but pithy.

I strongly disagree with this sentiment. I do support the students’ rights to expression, if it were to be applied uniformly.

For Lawn occupants, there are expectations: “Promote and role model an attitude of inclusiveness and respect at the University of Virginia” (emphasis added).

What are the consequences of flouting these?

To me, the repercussions should be clear: Remove the “F--- UVA” sign; depart UVa, or be removed from UVa. Or live without a Lawn door. The door and its hinges, bricks and mortar, room and furniture, all belong to the university.

Furthermore, when Lawnies were mere applicants, did they not get the memo? Thomas Jefferson founded UVa; he owned slaves.

We all regret this.

But to apply equal justice, visualize a sandwich board parading the Lawn proclaiming “F--- Africa.” According to the 2018 Global Slavery Index, Africa now has 9.2 million people living under some form of modern slavery, such as forced marriage; the number staggers the imagination.

But likely, the board wouldn’t make it from the Rotunda to Cabell Hall. What’s good for the goose should be fine for the gander.

The university administration won’t remove the Lawn’s vulgarity. Why? Academia has been seduced, I believe, by the same zeitgeist as these Lawnies.

How do we stem this one-sidedness? My wife and I are voting with our checkbook. Currently, we will not be giving to UVa. When the signs come down and stay down, we will give once again.

Douglas R. Woodside

Albemarle County

Information links:

https://odos.virginia.edu/living-lawn-faqs

https://qz.com/africa/1333946/global-slavery-index-africa-has-the-highest-rate-of-modern-day-slavery-in-the-world/

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert