Opinion/Letter: Is education today hopelessly outdated?

The Daily Progress of Oct. 2 contained a lengthy story headlined “City schools commit to more inclusive curricula.” The whole story was centered on the fact that the school division should be very concerned about the inclusivity of the curriculum to ensure that no member of the local LGBTQ child community should feel excluded.

The first thought that came to my mind was one that has recurred many times. It was this: As I have had a lifelong interest in education, I have — over the years that I have lived in Charlottesville — been involved in helping many generations of local children, of all ages, with their homework assignments.

I had few problems, because those homework assignments were so similar to the ones I used to have during my own school years. The only remarkable part of this was that my conventional school education terminated in 1945 and the world has evolved in remarkable ways since 1945.

This leads to another important question: “What should be the goal of our education system?” It should be to provide the students with the best possible information about how the world works today, to enable them to function capably and successfully in our contemporary world.