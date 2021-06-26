Opinion/Letter: Interfaith compassion shows itself in action

March 18 was a sad day at Congregation Beth Israel, as Charlottesville's Jewish community said goodbye to Carmi Weiner Gutherz, the beautiful and accomplished wife of Senior Rabbi Tom Gutherz.

The synagogue was filled to capacity as Rabbi Rachel Schmelkin conducted the funeral service, during which Carmi's brother, a close friend, and her three children spoke about the life of an extraordinary woman.

Standing in the back of the packed room was Emaad Abdel-Rahman, an associate professor of nephrology at the University of Virginia and the vice president of the Islamic Society of Charlottesville, along with two other leaders of the city's only mosque. (Representatives from other local religious organizations might have been there as well, but I didn't recognize them.)

In addition to tending his flock, Rabbi Tom Gutherz, like Rabbi Dan Alexander before him, has made an effort to participate in numerous interfaith initiatives that benefit the greater Charlottesville community. So have the leaders and members of the mosque.