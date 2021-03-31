Opinion/Letter: Innocents still suffer a 'death penalty'

I just finished reading the story about Virginia's death penalty bring abolished (The Daily Progress, March 24 online, March 25 in print).

I read how Gov. Ralph Northam said it was “powerful thing, to stand in the room where people have been put to death” and signing the law was the “right” and “moral thing to do.” He said the system “doesn't always get it right,” that sometimes innocent people are put to death. He talked about how the system is disproportionately applied to Blacks.

Now, I have to ask how he feels when he stands in a room where abortions are performed. Where there is not just an occasional case in which someone is innocent, but where every single one is an innocent, having done nothing to warrant the ultimate punishment.

Why is it not the "right and moral thing" to end this abhorrent practice?

Robert D. Albert

Albemarle County