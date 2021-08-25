Opinion/Letter: Inherent racism is easily identifiable

Responding to the question about the meaning of “inherently racist” in a Daily Progress letter of Aug. 18 (“Definition needed here”):
The answer is simple: “Inherently” means “built in.” That is, racism is built into the fabric of our society. We know that because we can differentiate races and ethnic groups by examining socioeconomic data that is readily available — household income, home ownership, life expectancy, infant mortality, morbidity. You name the socioeconomic statistic: All are starkly lower for Blacks, native Americans and Hispanics than for whites and Asians.
The two possible causes are genetic differences that would establish achievement levels, or societal differences that prevent equitable outcomes. That’s it. We know it is not genetic, which leaves societal.
Individuals within our society need not be overtly racist to create a racist society. Policies, procedures and customs that deny the accumulation of education and wealth to people based on race and status create and maintain racial inequity.
Consider school funding, for example. Schools are largely funded by property taxes, which are wealth taxes. It is a stable source of revenue, not subject to partisan politics, and gives schools the ability to plan ahead with confidence.
It also creates huge disparities in per-pupil funding from state to state and lower student attainment in minority populations. It is a barrier to equitable education, but since our local communities share equally, we don’t view it as the systemic (inherent) issue it is.
Other inherent, systemic practices that limit improving individual betterment and standard of living include: real estate “steering” — the outlawed practice of guiding clients to neighborhoods deemed “acceptable” for their race (still practiced, in my experience); a federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour that is less than half of a living wage of $15.63 per hour necessary for one adult with no children in Albemarle County. These are but a few top-on-mind examples; there are more.
Critical thinking is a desirable skill to have. Critical thinking means “the process of analyzing information in order to make a logical decision about the extent to which you believe something to be true or false” (Oxford English Dictionary).
Currently, there is pushback against critical thinking skills being applied to social inequities in general and race in particular. The greatest legacy we can leave our children is to teach them to be open-minded.
Larry Neal
Albemarle County
