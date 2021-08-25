Opinion/Letter: Inherent racism is easily identifiable

It also creates huge disparities in per-pupil funding from state to state and lower student attainment in minority populations. It is a barrier to equitable education, but since our local communities share equally, we don’t view it as the systemic (inherent) issue it is.

Other inherent, systemic practices that limit improving individual betterment and standard of living include: real estate “steering” — the outlawed practice of guiding clients to neighborhoods deemed “acceptable” for their race (still practiced, in my experience); a federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour that is less than half of a living wage of $15.63 per hour necessary for one adult with no children in Albemarle County. These are but a few top-on-mind examples; there are more.

Critical thinking is a desirable skill to have. Critical thinking means “the process of analyzing information in order to make a logical decision about the extent to which you believe something to be true or false” (Oxford English Dictionary).

Currently, there is pushback against critical thinking skills being applied to social inequities in general and race in particular. The greatest legacy we can leave our children is to teach them to be open-minded.