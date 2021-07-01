Opinion/Letter: In city housing plan, focus on agreement

In city housing plan, focus on agreement

As a retiree who is new to Virginia from Columbus, Ohio, I have been impressed by the general unanimity of Charlottesville residents regarding the importance of affordable housing. Further, there is a wide understanding that truly sustainable affordable housing is tied to education and employment. Kudos to all of you.

In this context of broad support for affordable housing, there is disagreement about altering the density of Charlottesville’s existing neighborhoods. In all likelihood, support for retaining current neighborhood density and zoning is wide and deep, and for good reason.

Where density is altered for social leveling, it often fails. Citizens find it too ideological, too idiosyncratic, and too at odds with the cohesion of all the neighborhoods, which are the essence of a successful city.

Given the widespread support for the many facets of the city’s affordable housing proposal that have been demonstrably successful elsewhere, it would be wise to focus on what unites city residents rather than what divides.

You can build on unity, but what divides you will hinder your progress in all areas.

John Cooley

Albemarle County